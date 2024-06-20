Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) Stock Price Up 6.4%

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 6.4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $3.72 and last traded at $3.68. 1,209,094 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 4,696,808 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.46.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on WOOF shares. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Petco Health and Wellness from $2.50 to $3.25 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $1.50 price objective (down previously from $5.00) on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Petco Health and Wellness from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Petco Health and Wellness from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Petco Health and Wellness currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.09.

The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.52 and a 200-day moving average of $2.60.

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 22nd. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. Petco Health and Wellness had a negative return on equity of 4.22% and a negative net margin of 21.27%. On average, analysts expect that Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Cameron Breitner purchased 750,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.14 per share, with a total value of $2,355,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 750,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,355,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Petco Health and Wellness by 112.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 145,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,000 after acquiring an additional 77,118 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 172.9% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 150,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $615,000 after purchasing an additional 95,189 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 43.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 91,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 28,072 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 216.2% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 604,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,472,000 after purchasing an additional 413,295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in Petco Health and Wellness by 324.9% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 316,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,274,000 after buying an additional 242,216 shares during the period.

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc, operates as a health and wellness company, focuses on enhancing the lives of pets, pet parents, and its Petco partners in the United States, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. The company provides veterinary care, grooming, training, tele-health, and Vital Care and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco mobile clinics.

