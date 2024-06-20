Pinetree Capital (TSE:PNP) Trading 6% Higher

Shares of Pinetree Capital Ltd. (TSE:PNP – Get Free Report) shot up 6% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$6.20 and last traded at C$6.20. 3,851 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 63% from the average session volume of 10,533 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$5.85.

Pinetree Capital Price Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average of C$5.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$4.95. The firm has a market capitalization of C$61.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 5.97 and a current ratio of 3.53.

Get Pinetree Capital alerts:

Pinetree Capital (TSE:PNP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported C$1.18 EPS for the quarter. Pinetree Capital had a net margin of 95.66% and a return on equity of 36.49%.

About Pinetree Capital

Pinetree Capital Ltd. is a venture capital and private equity firm specializing in early, later stage venture, middle market, mature, later stage, turnaround and growth capital investments in micro and small cap companies. The firm prefers to invest in enterprise software, financial and healthcare industries.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pinetree Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinetree Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.