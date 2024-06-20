Pinnacle West Capital Co. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.88 (NYSE:PNW)

Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, June 19th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be given a dividend of 0.88 per share by the utilities provider on Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.71%.

Pinnacle West Capital has increased its dividend by an average of 3.0% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 12 consecutive years. Pinnacle West Capital has a dividend payout ratio of 71.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Pinnacle West Capital to earn $5.02 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 70.1%.

PNW stock opened at $74.74 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $75.78 and its 200-day moving average is $72.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company has a market cap of $8.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.50. Pinnacle West Capital has a twelve month low of $65.20 and a twelve month high of $86.03.

Pinnacle West Capital ( NYSE:PNW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $951.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $981.82 million. Pinnacle West Capital had a return on equity of 8.29% and a net margin of 11.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.03) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Pinnacle West Capital will post 4.77 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on PNW. UBS Group upgraded shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Monday, March 11th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $74.00 to $83.50 in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $77.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $76.00 to $69.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pinnacle West Capital presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.04.

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities. Its transmission facilities include overhead lines and underground lines; and distribution facilities consist of overhead lines and underground primary cables.

