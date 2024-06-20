Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) Shares Acquired by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 201,893 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,687 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Plains All American Pipeline were worth $3,059,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PAA. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Plains All American Pipeline in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Provence Wealth Management Group purchased a new position in Plains All American Pipeline in the third quarter valued at $62,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Plains All American Pipeline in the fourth quarter valued at $81,000. Finally, Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Plains All American Pipeline during the 4th quarter worth about $104,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.78% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PAA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Plains All American Pipeline from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $14.50 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Plains All American Pipeline in a research note on Monday, April 8th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Plains All American Pipeline from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Plains All American Pipeline from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Plains All American Pipeline currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.38.

Plains All American Pipeline Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of Plains All American Pipeline stock opened at $16.78 on Thursday. Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. has a one year low of $13.20 and a one year high of $19.03. The company has a market cap of $11.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.73 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $17.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.52.

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. Plains All American Pipeline had a net margin of 2.08% and a return on equity of 10.53%. The firm had revenue of $12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Plains All American Pipeline Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st were issued a $0.3175 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $1.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.57%. Plains All American Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio is currently 109.48%.

Plains All American Pipeline Profile

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the pipeline transportation, terminaling, storage, and gathering of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Crude Oil and NGL. The Crude Oil segment offers gathering and transporting crude oil through pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and on barges or railcars.

