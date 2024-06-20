Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) Director Karl Mr. Peterson Sells 60,000 Shares

Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA – Get Free Report) Director Karl Mr. Peterson sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.31, for a total value of $498,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,469,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,517,664.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Karl Mr. Peterson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, April 9th, Karl Mr. Peterson sold 5,000 shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.58, for a total value of $47,900.00.

Playa Hotels & Resorts Trading Down 0.4 %

Playa Hotels & Resorts stock opened at $8.39 on Thursday. Playa Hotels & Resorts has a 12-month low of $6.88 and a 12-month high of $9.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.74 and a 200 day moving average of $8.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Playa Hotels & Resorts

Playa Hotels & Resorts ( NASDAQ:PLYA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $300.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $273.77 million. Playa Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 6.52% and a return on equity of 12.08%. The company’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Playa Hotels & Resorts will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. HG Vora Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 13.6% in the third quarter. HG Vora Capital Management LLC now owns 12,500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,500,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Group LLC grew its holdings in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 348,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,012,000 after buying an additional 25,133 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,008,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,720,000 after buying an additional 99,649 shares in the last quarter. Inceptionr LLC bought a new stake in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 159.5% in the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 393,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,851,000 after buying an additional 242,039 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.58% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PLYA. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th.

About Playa Hotels & Resorts

Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V., together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, and operates resorts in prime beachfront locations in Mexico and the Caribbean. It owns and manages Hyatt Zilara Cancún, Hyatt Ziva Cancún, Wyndham Alltra Cancún, Wyndham Alltra Playa del Carmen, Hilton Playa del Carmen All-Inclusive Resort, Hyatt Ziva Puerto Vallarta, and Hyatt Ziva Los Cabos located in Mexico; Hyatt Zilara Rose Hall, Hyatt Ziva Rose Hall, Hilton Rose Hall Resort & Spa, Jewel Grande Montego Bay Resort & Spa, and Jewel Paradise Cove Beach Resort & Spa situated in Jamaica; the Hilton La Romana All-Inclusive Family Resort, the Hilton La Romana All-Inclusive Adult Resort, Hyatt Zilara Cap Cana, Hyatt Ziva Cap Cana, and Jewel Palm Beach located in the Dominican Republic; and manages resorts on behalf of third-party owners.

