PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Buys 112 Shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,370 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $3,082,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TYL. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt bought a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 50.6% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 116 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Headinvest LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies during the third quarter valued at $78,000. 93.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tyler Technologies Stock Up 1.2 %

NYSE TYL opened at $472.90 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $464.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $437.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $361.16 and a 52 week high of $500.49. The company has a market capitalization of $20.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 106.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.74.

Insider Activity at Tyler Technologies

Tyler Technologies ( NYSE:TYL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The technology company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.26. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 9.35% and a net margin of 9.50%. The firm had revenue of $512.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $507.79 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 7.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Brenda A. Cline sold 5,000 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $458.83, for a total transaction of $2,294,150.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,358 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $623,091.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 2,671 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $465.03, for a total value of $1,242,095.13. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,294,646.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 26,241 shares of company stock valued at $12,495,890. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on TYL. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $500.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. BTIG Research increased their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $515.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Loop Capital increased their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $485.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $560.00 price objective (up from $510.00) on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $520.00 target price on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $519.09.

Tyler Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Software and Platform Technologies. The company offers platform and transformative technology solutions, including cybersecurity for government agencies; data and insights solutions; digital solutions that helps workers and policymakers to share, communicate, and leverage data; payments solutions, such as billing, presentment, merchant onboarding, collections, reconciliation, and disbursements; platform technologies, an application development platform that enables government workers to build solutions and applications; and outdoor recreation solutions, including campsite reservations, activity registrations, licensing sales and renewals, and real-time data for conservation and park management.

