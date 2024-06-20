PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Buys 259 Shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Free Report) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,901 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF were worth $3,399,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC grew its position in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC now owns 743 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Keel Point LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 1,982 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,228 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,436,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 1.3% during the third quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,427 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,150,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 542 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period.

iShares Semiconductor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SOXX opened at $259.28 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $15.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 1.34. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $144.40 and a fifty-two week high of $260.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $228.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $212.36.

iShares Semiconductor ETF Announces Dividend

iShares Semiconductor ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were given a dividend of $0.3103 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 11th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%.

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

