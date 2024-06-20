PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Buys 502 Shares of Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,502 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Solar ETF were worth $3,281,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Headinvest LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Solar ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $72,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Invesco Solar ETF by 52.5% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,580 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares during the period. Garde Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco Solar ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $101,000. Sycomore Asset Management acquired a new stake in Invesco Solar ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $113,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco Solar ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $131,000.

Shares of Invesco Solar ETF stock opened at $45.11 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $43.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.20. Invesco Solar ETF has a 1-year low of $38.83 and a 1-year high of $74.71. The company has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.19 and a beta of 1.81.

Guggenheim Solar ETF, formerly Claymore/MAC Global Solar Energy Index ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the MAC Global Solar Energy Index (the Index). The Index consists of approximately 25 stocks selected based on the relative importance of solar power within the Company’s business model, as determined by MAC Indexing LLC (the Index Provider).

