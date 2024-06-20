PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Cuts Holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. decreased its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 51,807 shares of the company’s stock after selling 262 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $2,922,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SCHX. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 4.2% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 55,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,789,000 after purchasing an additional 2,212 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth about $355,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 221,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,214,000 after acquiring an additional 38,925 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,233,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,021,000 after acquiring an additional 44,716 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Visionary Wealth Advisors grew its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 32,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,658,000 after acquiring an additional 4,397 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHX opened at $64.78 on Thursday. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $48.31 and a 12-month high of $64.78. The stock has a market cap of $42.23 billion, a PE ratio of 26.53 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50-day moving average of $61.80 and a 200 day moving average of $59.63.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

