PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY – Free Report) by 12.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 48,815 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 7,184 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Berry Global Group were worth $3,290,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Berry Global Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $81,617,000. TD Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Berry Global Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $23,803,000. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group by 39.1% in the fourth quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,033,568 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $69,652,000 after acquiring an additional 290,781 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group by 60.1% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 621,408 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,471,000 after acquiring an additional 233,368 shares during the period. Finally, Boone Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Berry Global Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $15,598,000. 95.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE BERY opened at $60.63 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.19. Berry Global Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.92 and a 1-year high of $69.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.54.

Berry Global Group ( NYSE:BERY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. Berry Global Group had a return on equity of 26.55% and a net margin of 4.12%. The company’s revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.96 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Berry Global Group, Inc. will post 7.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. Berry Global Group’s payout ratio is currently 26.13%.

In related news, CFO Mark W. Miles sold 1,118 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.29, for a total transaction of $67,404.22. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 119,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,197,661.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Berry Global Group news, Director Peter T. Thomas acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $59.50 per share, for a total transaction of $59,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $262,216.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Mark W. Miles sold 1,118 shares of Berry Global Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.29, for a total value of $67,404.22. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 119,384 shares in the company, valued at $7,197,661.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BERY shares. Bank of America increased their price objective on Berry Global Group from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $62.00 price target (down from $72.00) on shares of Berry Global Group in a report on Friday, March 15th. StockNews.com downgraded Berry Global Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Berry Global Group in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $65.00 price target (down previously from $68.00) on shares of Berry Global Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.60.

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Consumer Packaging International; Consumer Packaging North America; Engineered Materials; and Health, Hygiene & Specialties segments.

