PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $2.77 Million Stock Holdings in Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK – Free Report) by 6.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,554 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,464 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Oshkosh were worth $2,770,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Oshkosh by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 882 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Oshkosh by 38.8% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 122,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,719,000 after purchasing an additional 34,325 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Oshkosh by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 857,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,870,000 after purchasing an additional 16,919 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Oshkosh by 286.7% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 4,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 3,154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in shares of Oshkosh by 25.7% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 78,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,531,000 after purchasing an additional 16,127 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.36% of the company’s stock.

OSK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Oshkosh from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. DA Davidson upgraded Oshkosh from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $122.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Oshkosh from $158.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Oshkosh from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on Oshkosh from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Oshkosh presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $126.94.

NYSE:OSK opened at $105.87 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $115.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $112.55. The company has a market cap of $6.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.13, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.43. Oshkosh Co. has a fifty-two week low of $80.07 and a fifty-two week high of $127.98.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.49 billion. Oshkosh had a return on equity of 20.39% and a net margin of 6.93%. The company’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.59 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Oshkosh Co. will post 11.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Oshkosh’s payout ratio is 17.61%.

Oshkosh Corporation provides purpose-built vehicles and equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Access, Defense, and Vocational segment. Its Access Equipment segment design and manufacture aerial work platform and telehandlers for use in construction, industrial, and maintenance applications; offers financing and leasing solutions including rental fleet loans, leases, and floor plan and retail financing; and towing and recovery equipment, which includes carriers, wreckers, and rotators, as well as provides equipment installation and sale of chassis and service parts.

