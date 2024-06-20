PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $3.03 Million Stock Position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 33,244 shares of the company’s stock after selling 671 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF were worth $3,027,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. ORG Partners LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 36.0% in the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank grew its stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 52.2% in the fourth quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group grew its stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF stock opened at $104.77 on Thursday. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a 52 week low of $77.47 and a 52 week high of $104.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $99.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a PE ratio of 29.01 and a beta of 1.09.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

