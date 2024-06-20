PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $3.27 Million Stock Holdings in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Free Report) by 7.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 176,147 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,017 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $3,266,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CCL. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 210.1% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,894,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,200,000 after purchasing an additional 2,638,564 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & in the 4th quarter valued at $40,236,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 1,589.4% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,789,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,750,000 after acquiring an additional 1,683,434 shares in the last quarter. Blackstone Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 50.8% during the 3rd quarter. Blackstone Inc. now owns 3,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,160,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 1,599.8% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 963,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,859,000 after acquiring an additional 906,591 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.19% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CCL shares. Macquarie raised their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Carnival Co. & in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Tigress Financial raised their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on Carnival Co. & in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.61.

Carnival Co. & Stock Performance

CCL stock opened at $15.95 on Thursday. Carnival Co. & plc has a 1-year low of $10.84 and a 1-year high of $19.74. The firm has a market cap of $17.90 billion, a PE ratio of 61.35 and a beta of 2.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.04. Carnival Co. & had a return on equity of 7.75% and a net margin of 1.79%. The business had revenue of $5.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.55) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Carnival Co. & plc will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Carnival Co. & Profile

Carnival Corporation & plc engages in the provision of leisure travel services in North America, Australia, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: NAA Cruise Operations, Europe Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. It operates port destinations, private islands, and a solar park, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

