PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $3.33 Million Stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 11.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 43,717 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,609 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $3,328,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 9,680,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $737,004,000 after acquiring an additional 45,013 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,349,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,736,000 after acquiring an additional 95,086 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,280,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,916,000 after acquiring an additional 451,744 shares during the last quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,114,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,258,000 after acquiring an additional 16,858 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,652,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,049,000 after acquiring an additional 235,941 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHD opened at $77.64 on Thursday. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $66.67 and a twelve month high of $80.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $77.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.35. The firm has a market cap of $54.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.04 and a beta of 0.74.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

