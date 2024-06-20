PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $3.37 Million Stock Position in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,649 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 414 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $3,370,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PHM. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 49.1% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,007 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after buying an additional 4,945 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PulteGroup in the 3rd quarter valued at $601,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 1.8% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,484,469 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $406,125,000 after purchasing an additional 95,945 shares during the period. CenterBook Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of PulteGroup during the third quarter worth $662,000. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC grew its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 183.2% during the third quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 3,823 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 2,473 shares during the period. 89.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on PHM. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on PulteGroup from $126.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Barclays lifted their price objective on PulteGroup from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Zelman & Associates raised PulteGroup from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. StockNews.com upgraded PulteGroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on PulteGroup from $106.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.07.

PulteGroup Stock Performance

Shares of PulteGroup stock opened at $111.14 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $23.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $113.70 and its 200-day moving average is $108.88. PulteGroup, Inc. has a one year low of $68.80 and a one year high of $122.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The construction company reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.51. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 25.81% and a net margin of 16.63%. The business had revenue of $3.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.59 billion. Equities analysts predict that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 12.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PulteGroup Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 18th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. PulteGroup’s payout ratio is presently 6.41%.

PulteGroup Company Profile

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods, and American West brand names.

