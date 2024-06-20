PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $3.38 Million Holdings in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR – Free Report) by 12.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 35,445 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,114 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF were worth $3,379,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $100,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 2,180.4% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 25.2% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF Stock Performance

Shares of RWR opened at $93.04 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.69 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $90.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.11. SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF has a 52 week low of $76.73 and a 52 week high of $97.74.

SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF Profile

SPDR Dj Wilshire Reit ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF, seeks to match the returns and characteristics of the Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index consists of companies whose charters are the equity ownership and operation of commercial real estate and which operate under the REIT Act of 1960.

