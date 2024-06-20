PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Increases Stock Position in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Free Report) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,399 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 152 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Pool were worth $3,349,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Pool by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 2,724 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,086,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in shares of Pool by 39.6% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 127 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Pool by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 889 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in Pool by 73.7% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 99 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pool by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,029 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $410,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. 98.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Pool from $436.00 to $416.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 29th. Loop Capital cut their price target on shares of Pool from $415.00 to $370.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Pool from $370.00 to $360.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Pool from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $382.80.

Pool Trading Down 1.5 %

NASDAQ POOL opened at $337.89 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.95 billion, a PE ratio of 26.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a fifty day moving average of $362.26 and a 200 day moving average of $379.70. Pool Co. has a 1 year low of $308.45 and a 1 year high of $422.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The specialty retailer reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Pool had a return on equity of 35.49% and a net margin of 9.17%. The company’s revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.46 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Pool Co. will post 13.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Pool Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th were given a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. This is an increase from Pool’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. Pool’s dividend payout ratio is 37.56%.

About Pool

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; and building materials, such as concrete, plumbing and electrical components, functional and decorative pool surfaces, decking materials, tiles, hardscapes, and natural stones for pool installations and remodeling.

