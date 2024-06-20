PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 910 Shares of Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lessened its holdings in Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA – Free Report) by 8.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,375 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 910 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Murphy USA were worth $3,343,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MUSA. UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in Murphy USA by 191.7% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 70 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in Murphy USA during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Murphy USA by 394.7% during the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 94 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Murphy USA during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN increased its position in Murphy USA by 70.7% during the 4th quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 128 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Murphy USA alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $470.00 target price on shares of Murphy USA in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. StockNews.com lowered Murphy USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Murphy USA from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $408.60.

Murphy USA Stock Performance

Shares of MUSA stock opened at $479.70 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $433.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $402.89. Murphy USA Inc. has a 12 month low of $282.49 and a 12 month high of $488.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.13 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28.

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The specialty retailer reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.09 by ($0.97). Murphy USA had a net margin of 2.43% and a return on equity of 64.45%. The firm had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Murphy USA Inc. will post 24.57 EPS for the current year.

Murphy USA Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 20th were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.37%. This is an increase from Murphy USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 17th. Murphy USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.39%.

Insider Transactions at Murphy USA

In other news, CEO R Andrew Clyde sold 10,392 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $440.32, for a total transaction of $4,575,805.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 199,563 shares in the company, valued at $87,871,580.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Murphy USA news, Director Rosemary Turner sold 205 shares of Murphy USA stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $82,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO R Andrew Clyde sold 10,392 shares of Murphy USA stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $440.32, for a total value of $4,575,805.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 199,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $87,871,580.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,451 shares of company stock worth $5,032,498 over the last ninety days. 9.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Murphy USA Profile

(Free Report)

Murphy USA Inc engages in marketing of retail motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. The company operates retail stores under the Murphy USA, Murphy Express, and QuickChek brands, as well as operates non-fuel convenience stores. It operates retail gasoline stores principally in the Southeast, Southwest, and Midwest United States.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Murphy USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Murphy USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.