Polar Capital Technology Trust (LON:PCT) Hits New 1-Year High at $3,300.00

Polar Capital Technology Trust plc (LON:PCT – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 3,300 ($41.93) and last traded at GBX 3,285 ($41.74), with a volume of 280767 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3,262 ($41.45).

Polar Capital Technology Trust Stock Up 0.5 %

The firm has a market cap of £4.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 847.88 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 3,034.02 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,848.86.

About Polar Capital Technology Trust

Polar Capital Technology Trust plc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Polar Capital LLP. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the technology sector and other sectors which use technology like information, media, communications, environment, computing, healthcare, and renewable energy.

