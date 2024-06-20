ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL) Shares Sold by SageView Advisory Group LLC

SageView Advisory Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Free Report) by 8.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,543 shares of the company’s stock after selling 431 shares during the quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $435,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 54,200.0% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 543 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont raised its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 354.2% during the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 704 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares during the period.
ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Trading Up 0.2 %
BATS NOBL opened at $97.42 on Thursday. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 52 week low of $55.69 and a 52 week high of $67.97. The stock has a market cap of $11.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.81 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $97.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.67.
About ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF
The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.
