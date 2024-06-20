ProShares Ultra Semiconductors (NYSEARCA:USD) Sets New 12-Month High at $160.48

ProShares Ultra Semiconductors (NYSEARCA:USD – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $160.48 and last traded at $159.60, with a volume of 142282 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $157.85.

ProShares Ultra Semiconductors Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $108.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.65.

Institutional Trading of ProShares Ultra Semiconductors

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of USD. Clarity Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Semiconductors during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,089,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Semiconductors in the fourth quarter worth $3,274,000. Hamilton Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Semiconductors in the first quarter valued at $4,399,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Semiconductors during the 3rd quarter valued at $646,000. Finally, US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Semiconductors during the 4th quarter valued at $702,000.

About ProShares Ultra Semiconductors

ProShares Ultra Semiconductors (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Semiconductor Index (the Index). The Fund intends to invest at least 80% of its net assets, including any borrowings for investment purposes, under normal circumstances, to equity securities contained in the Index and/or financial instruments that, in combination, have similar economic characteristics.

