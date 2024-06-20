Putnam Sustainable Leaders ETF (NYSEARCA:PLDR) Reaches New 12-Month High at $32.74

Putnam Sustainable Leaders ETF (NYSEARCA:PLDR – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $32.74 and last traded at $32.69, with a volume of 13338 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $32.68.

Putnam Sustainable Leaders ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $30.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.37. The company has a market cap of $536.93 million, a PE ratio of 29.28 and a beta of 1.02.

Get Putnam Sustainable Leaders ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Putnam Sustainable Leaders ETF

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Putnam Sustainable Leaders ETF stock. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Putnam Sustainable Leaders ETF (NYSEARCA:PLDR – Free Report) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,468,341 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 552,442 shares during the quarter. Putnam Investments LLC owned approximately 108.70% of Putnam Sustainable Leaders ETF worth $419,163,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

About Putnam Sustainable Leaders ETF

The Putnam Sustainable Leaders ETF (PLDR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively-managed, non-transparent fund with exposure to US companies selected for their commitment to sustainable business practices. The fund utilizes the Fidelity non-transparent model.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Putnam Sustainable Leaders ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Putnam Sustainable Leaders ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.