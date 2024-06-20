PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) Shares Acquired by Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda

Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda increased its stake in PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH – Free Report) by 106.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,175 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 606 shares during the period. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda’s holdings in PVH were worth $143,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Quadrature Capital Ltd raised its stake in shares of PVH by 35.2% in the fourth quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 7,421 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $907,000 after acquiring an additional 1,931 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of PVH by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,840 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of PVH in the fourth quarter valued at $14,404,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its stake in PVH by 27.3% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 27,121 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,312,000 after buying an additional 5,818 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bragg Financial Advisors Inc raised its stake in PVH by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 245,343 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $29,961,000 after buying an additional 2,329 shares in the last quarter. 97.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other PVH news, EVP James Holmes sold 3,000 shares of PVH stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.39, for a total value of $325,170.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,507,054.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PVH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Guggenheim raised their price target on PVH from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on PVH from $146.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. UBS Group raised their price target on PVH from $158.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. TD Cowen raised their price target on PVH from $153.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on PVH in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.81.

NYSE PVH opened at $113.32 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. PVH Corp. has a 52-week low of $69.27 and a 52-week high of $141.15. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $113.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $120.43. The firm has a market cap of $6.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 2.15.

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 4th. The textile maker reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.31. PVH had a return on equity of 13.14% and a net margin of 7.53%. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that PVH Corp. will post 11.26 earnings per share for the current year.

PVH announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Monday, April 1st that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the textile maker to reacquire up to 24% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 5th will be issued a $0.0375 dividend. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 5th. PVH’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.33%.

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, and Heritage Brands Wholesale segments. It designs and markets men's, women's, and children's branded apparel, footwear and accessories, underwear, sleepwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage, dresses, suits and swimwear, activewear, sportswear, socks and accessories, outerwear, golf products, footwear, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, dress shirts, handbags, fragrance, small leather goods, and other related products; and men's and boy's tailored clothing products, duvets, pillows, mattress pads and toppers, and feather beds.

