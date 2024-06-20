PyroGenesis Canada Inc. (PYR.V) (CVE:PYR) Senior Officer Pierre Carabin Sells 35,000 Shares

PyroGenesis Canada Inc. (PYR.V) (CVE:PYR – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Pierre Carabin sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.63, for a total value of C$22,050.00.

PyroGenesis Canada Inc. (PYR.V) Stock Up 11.0 %

PYR stock opened at C$3.85 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.50. The firm has a market capitalization of C$606.96 million and a PE ratio of -154.00. PyroGenesis Canada Inc. has a 1-year low of C$0.19 and a 1-year high of C$6.43. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$3.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$3.85.

Get PyroGenesis Canada Inc. (PYR.V) alerts:

About PyroGenesis Canada Inc. (PYR.V)

(Get Free Report)

See Also

PyroGenesis Canada Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and commercializes advanced plasma processes and systems in Canada and internationally. It offers DROSRITE, a sustainable process for enhancing metal recovery from dross targeting primarily metallurgical industry; plasma atomized metal powders; PUREVAP, a process to produce high purity metallurgical grade silicon and solar grade silicon from quartz; plasma fired steam generator, which directly generates steam suitable for steam-assisted gravity drainage (SAGD) for the oil and gas industry; and custom reactors and furnaces for use in advanced materials, metallurgical, environmental, and chemical fields.

Receive News & Ratings for PyroGenesis Canada Inc. (PYR.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PyroGenesis Canada Inc. (PYR.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.