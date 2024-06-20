PyroGenesis Canada Inc. (PYR.V) (CVE:PYR) Senior Officer Pierre Carabin Sells 35,000 Shares

PyroGenesis Canada Inc. (PYR.V) (CVE:PYR – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Pierre Carabin sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.63, for a total value of C$22,050.00.
PyroGenesis Canada Inc. (PYR.V) Stock Up 11.0 %
PYR stock opened at C$3.85 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.50. The firm has a market capitalization of C$606.96 million and a PE ratio of -154.00. PyroGenesis Canada Inc. has a 1-year low of C$0.19 and a 1-year high of C$6.43. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$3.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$3.85.
