Quadrature Capital Ltd Acquires 43,005 Shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. (NYSE:BCSF)

Quadrature Capital Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. (NYSE:BCSF – Free Report) by 106.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 83,362 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 43,005 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in Bain Capital Specialty Finance were worth $1,255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BCSF. Melia Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance in the fourth quarter valued at $14,327,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 1,549.3% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 476,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,187,000 after buying an additional 448,003 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance in the fourth quarter valued at $885,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 47.1% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 165,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,529,000 after buying an additional 52,868 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 782,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,785,000 after buying an additional 43,011 shares in the last quarter.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance stock opened at $16.36 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.77. Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.24 and a 1 year high of $16.94. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.18 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 2.18.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance Announces Dividend

Bain Capital Specialty Finance ( NYSE:BCSF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.53. Bain Capital Specialty Finance had a return on equity of 12.64% and a net margin of 43.42%. The business had revenue of $74.50 million during the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. will post 1.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 10.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st. Bain Capital Specialty Finance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on Bain Capital Specialty Finance from $16.50 to $17.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance Company Profile

Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc is business development company specializing in direct loans to middle-market companies. The fund seeks to invest in senior investments with a first or second lien on collateral, senior first lien, stretch senior, senior second lien, unitranche, mezzanine debt, junior securities, other junior investments, and secondary purchases of assets or portfolios that primarily consist of middle-market corporate debt.

