Quadrature Capital Ltd Acquires Shares of 27,254 Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR)

Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 27,254 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,181,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in POR. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Portland General Electric in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Portland General Electric by 181.8% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 634 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Portland General Electric in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Portland General Electric in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Portland General Electric in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000.

Portland General Electric Price Performance

Shares of POR stock opened at $42.42 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $43.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.22. Portland General Electric has a 52-week low of $38.01 and a 52-week high of $49.72. The stock has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a PE ratio of 16.25 and a beta of 0.58.

Portland General Electric Increases Dividend

Portland General Electric ( NYSE:POR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The utilities provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $929.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $828.94 million. Portland General Electric had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 8.51%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Portland General Electric will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 24th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.71%. This is a boost from Portland General Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Portland General Electric’s payout ratio is currently 72.80%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on POR shares. Barclays reduced their target price on Portland General Electric from $45.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. StockNews.com raised Portland General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on Portland General Electric from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Portland General Electric

In other news, COO Benjamin Felton sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.60, for a total value of $142,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 31,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,297,170. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Portland General Electric news, COO Benjamin Felton sold 3,500 shares of Portland General Electric stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.60, for a total transaction of $142,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 31,950 shares in the company, valued at $1,297,170. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Maria Angelica Espinosa sold 2,000 shares of Portland General Electric stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.30, for a total value of $88,600.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,763 shares in the company, valued at $742,600.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,463 shares of company stock valued at $274,064. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Portland General Electric Profile

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. It operates six thermal plants, three wind farms, and seven hydroelectric facilities. As of December 31, 2023, the company owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,254 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 413 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 554 miles of 115 kilovolt line; and served 934 thousand retail customers in 51 cities.

