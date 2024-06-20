Quadrature Capital Ltd Buys New Stake in TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX)

Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 12,081 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,300,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in TD SYNNEX by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,379,928 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $578,934,000 after purchasing an additional 371,322 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in TD SYNNEX by 33,158.8% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,336,005 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $143,767,000 after buying an additional 1,331,988 shares during the period. Lyrical Asset Management LP boosted its position in TD SYNNEX by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 1,277,884 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $137,513,000 after buying an additional 3,571 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in TD SYNNEX by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,124,694 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $112,312,000 after buying an additional 25,054 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in TD SYNNEX in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $79,506,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.00% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at TD SYNNEX

In other TD SYNNEX news, insider Dennis Polk sold 20,000 shares of TD SYNNEX stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.10, for a total value of $2,362,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 134,706 shares in the company, valued at $15,908,778.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other TD SYNNEX news, insider Dennis Polk sold 20,000 shares of TD SYNNEX stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.10, for a total value of $2,362,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 134,706 shares in the company, valued at $15,908,778.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard T. Hume sold 10,000 shares of TD SYNNEX stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.79, for a total transaction of $1,157,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 219,363 shares in the company, valued at $25,400,041.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TD SYNNEX Price Performance

Shares of SNX opened at $132.85 on Thursday. TD SYNNEX Co. has a 1-year low of $87.68 and a 1-year high of $133.85. The stock has a market cap of $11.84 billion, a PE ratio of 19.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $123.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $111.57.

TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 26th. The business services provider reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.12. TD SYNNEX had a net margin of 1.12% and a return on equity of 12.16%. The firm had revenue of $13.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.37 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that TD SYNNEX Co. will post 11.38 EPS for the current year.

TD SYNNEX Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 12th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 11th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. TD SYNNEX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.22%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on SNX shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of TD SYNNEX from $118.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. UBS Group raised shares of TD SYNNEX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $115.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of TD SYNNEX from $111.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Cfra lifted their price objective on shares of TD SYNNEX from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of TD SYNNEX from $113.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $123.36.

About TD SYNNEX

TD SYNNEX Corporation operates as a distributor and solutions aggregator for the information technology (IT) ecosystem. The company offers personal computing devices and peripherals, mobile phones and accessories, printers, supplies, and endpoint technology software; and data center technologies, such as hybrid cloud, security, storage, networking, servers, technology software, and converged and hyper-converged infrastructure, as well as computing components.

