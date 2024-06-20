Quadrature Capital Ltd Cuts Stake in Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITRN)

Quadrature Capital Ltd lowered its holdings in shares of Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITRN – Free Report) by 15.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 41,285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 7,508 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in Ituran Location and Control were worth $1,125,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Ituran Location and Control by 149.9% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 5,979 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 3,586 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Ituran Location and Control by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,828 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 633 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Ituran Location and Control during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Ituran Location and Control by 90.5% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,324 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 3,479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Ituran Location and Control during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.80% of the company’s stock.

Ituran Location and Control Price Performance

NASDAQ ITRN opened at $25.94 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $515.95 million, a PE ratio of 10.38 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.60. Ituran Location and Control Ltd. has a 1-year low of $22.36 and a 1-year high of $31.01.

Ituran Location and Control Dividend Announcement

Ituran Location and Control ( NASDAQ:ITRN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $85.03 million during the quarter. Ituran Location and Control had a return on equity of 28.58% and a net margin of 15.30%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 18th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.01%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 18th. Ituran Location and Control’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.40%.

Ituran Location and Control Profile

Ituran Location and Control Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides location based telematics services and machine-to-machine telematics products. It operates through two segments, Telematics Services and Telematics Products. The Telematics services segment offers stolen vehicle recovery and tracking services, which enables to locate, track, and recover stolen vehicles for its subscribers; fleet management services that enable corporate and individual customers to track and manage their vehicles in real time; and locator services that allow customers to protect valuable merchandise and equipment.

