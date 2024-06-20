Quadrature Capital Ltd Has $1.11 Million Stock Position in Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR)

Quadrature Capital Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR – Free Report) by 75.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,564 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,818 shares during the quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in Nabors Industries were worth $1,108,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of NBR. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Nabors Industries by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,626 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $692,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Nabors Industries by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 19,900 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,450,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nabors Industries by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 167,633 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $20,642,000 after buying an additional 4,891 shares during the last quarter. CenterBook Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Nabors Industries during the 3rd quarter worth $395,000. Finally, ClariVest Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nabors Industries during the 3rd quarter worth $847,000. 81.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nabors Industries stock opened at $63.00 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.81. The company has a market capitalization of $674.10 million, a PE ratio of -4.56 and a beta of 2.27. Nabors Industries Ltd. has a 12 month low of $59.90 and a 12 month high of $141.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $72.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.25.

Nabors Industries ( NYSE:NBR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The oil and gas company reported ($5.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.24) by ($2.92). The firm had revenue of $743.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $730.59 million. Nabors Industries had a negative net margin of 3.45% and a negative return on equity of 23.52%. Analysts expect that Nabors Industries Ltd. will post -5.85 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Nabors Industries in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on Nabors Industries from $88.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $119.67.

Nabors Industries Ltd. provides drilling and drilling-related services for land-based and offshore oil and natural gas wells in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Drilling, International Drilling, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies. It provides tubular running services, including casing and tubing running, and torque monitoring; managed pressure drilling services; and drilling-bit steering systems and rig instrumentation software.

