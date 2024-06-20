Quadrature Capital Ltd Has $1.26 Million Stake in The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX)

Quadrature Capital Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX – Free Report) by 16.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,585 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in Greenbrier Companies were worth $1,263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GBX. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Greenbrier Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $10,242,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Greenbrier Companies by 306.6% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 255,503 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $10,220,000 after purchasing an additional 192,657 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Greenbrier Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at $4,710,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 74.9% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 192,667 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,512,000 after buying an additional 82,540 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 248.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 96,793 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,872,000 after buying an additional 69,036 shares during the period. 95.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Christian Lucky sold 1,454 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.94, for a total transaction of $76,974.76. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,841 shares in the company, valued at $415,102.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Greenbrier Companies news, COO William J. Krueger sold 8,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.87, for a total transaction of $465,256.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 36,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,931,288.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Christian Lucky sold 1,454 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.94, for a total value of $76,974.76. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,841 shares in the company, valued at approximately $415,102.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 40,176 shares of company stock worth $2,104,013. Corporate insiders own 2.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Greenbrier Companies stock opened at $51.32 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.23 and a 12 month high of $58.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.84. The stock has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of 15.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.60.

Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 5th. The transportation company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $862.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $841.58 million. Greenbrier Companies had a return on equity of 9.05% and a net margin of 2.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.99 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. will post 4.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 22nd. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. Greenbrier Companies’s payout ratio is presently 35.29%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Greenbrier Companies from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Greenbrier Companies from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Stephens lifted their target price on Greenbrier Companies from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.00.

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets railroad freight car equipment in North America, Europe, and South America. It operates through three segments: Manufacturing; Maintenance Services; and Leasing & Management Services. The Manufacturing segment offers covered hopper cars, gondolas, open top hoppers, boxcars, center partition cars, tank cars, sustainable conversions, double-stack railcars, auto-max ii, multi-max, and multi-max plus products, intermodal cars, automobile transport, coil steel and metals, flat cars, sliding wall cars, pressurized tank cars, and non-pressurized tank cars.

