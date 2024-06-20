Quadrature Capital Ltd Has $1.28 Million Position in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM)

Quadrature Capital Ltd lifted its holdings in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Free Report) by 303.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 23,629 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,777 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $1,279,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HWM. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace in the 4th quarter worth about $508,006,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 118.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,239,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $612,307,000 after acquiring an additional 7,184,620 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,247,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,448,804,000 after acquiring an additional 1,274,974 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 41.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,507,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,813,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025,102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace in the 4th quarter worth about $40,508,000. 90.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Howmet Aerospace

In other news, EVP Neil Edward Marchuk sold 32,614 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.26, for a total value of $2,748,055.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 217,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,342,306.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Howmet Aerospace Stock Performance

Shares of HWM opened at $80.20 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $77.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.50. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.94 and a 52 week high of $85.52.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.05. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 21.33% and a net margin of 12.53%. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Howmet Aerospace Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.25%. Howmet Aerospace’s payout ratio is presently 9.66%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HWM. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Howmet Aerospace from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Howmet Aerospace from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Argus boosted their target price on Howmet Aerospace from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on Howmet Aerospace from $74.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.69.

About Howmet Aerospace

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

