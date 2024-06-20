Quadrature Capital Ltd Invests $1.15 Million in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 11,582 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,150,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,002,453 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,688,174,000 after purchasing an additional 60,511 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Camden Property Trust by 41.6% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,044,988 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $382,575,000 after acquiring an additional 1,187,974 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Camden Property Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $376,933,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Camden Property Trust by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,686,395 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $366,022,000 after acquiring an additional 87,337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Camden Property Trust by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,547,287 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $153,633,000 after acquiring an additional 16,389 shares during the last quarter. 97.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $112.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Camden Property Trust from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $90.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Camden Property Trust from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.86.

Camden Property Trust Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of CPT stock opened at $109.62 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $11.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.87, a PEG ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.86. Camden Property Trust has a 1-year low of $82.81 and a 1-year high of $114.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $103.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.20.

Camden Property Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.98%.

About Camden Property Trust

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 500 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns and operates 172 properties containing 58,634 apartment homes across the United States.

