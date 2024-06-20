Quadrature Capital Ltd Makes New $1.10 Million Investment in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB)

Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 107,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,099,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NYCB. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in New York Community Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Naples Money Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Quarry LP raised its holdings in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 585.5% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 4,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 3,443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 146.4% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 6,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 3,770 shares during the last quarter. 67.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NYCB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wedbush upgraded shares of New York Community Bancorp from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $3.00 to $3.50 in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Barclays began coverage on shares of New York Community Bancorp in a report on Friday, March 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $4.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James cut shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $3.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Piper Sandler raised shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $4.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, New York Community Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.39.

New York Community Bancorp Trading Down 3.5 %

Shares of New York Community Bancorp stock opened at $3.07 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.25 and a 200-day moving average of $5.57. The stock has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of 307.00 and a beta of 0.98. New York Community Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.70 and a 52-week high of $14.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.27.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $633.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $776.81 million. New York Community Bancorp had a net margin of 0.62% and a return on equity of 2.91%. New York Community Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was down 76.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. will post -0.49 EPS for the current year.

New York Community Bancorp Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th were given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 7th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. New York Community Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 400.00%.

New York Community Bancorp Profile

(Free Report)

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Flagstar Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company's deposit products include interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Further Reading

