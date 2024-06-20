Quadrature Capital Ltd Makes New $1.17 Million Investment in West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG)

Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 13,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,165,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bfsg LLC bought a new stake in shares of West Fraser Timber during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of West Fraser Timber during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of West Fraser Timber during the 4th quarter worth about $78,000. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of West Fraser Timber by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. now owns 3,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of West Fraser Timber by 63.9% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 1,094 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.23% of the company’s stock.

West Fraser Timber Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of WFG stock opened at $77.98 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $79.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. has a 12 month low of $64.11 and a 12 month high of $90.17.

West Fraser Timber Dividend Announcement

West Fraser Timber ( NYSE:WFG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.48. West Fraser Timber had a positive return on equity of 2.35% and a negative net margin of 1.39%. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.52) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. will post 4.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 26th will be given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 26th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. West Fraser Timber’s dividend payout ratio is currently -99.17%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on WFG. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $97.00 price target on shares of West Fraser Timber in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. TD Securities increased their target price on West Fraser Timber from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $106.25.

West Fraser Timber Company Profile

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd., a diversified wood products company, engages in manufacturing, selling, marketing, and distributing lumber, engineered wood products, pulp, newsprint, wood chips, and other residuals and renewable energy. It offers spruce-pine-fir, douglas fir-larch, hem-fir, and southern yellow pine lumber, treated wood products, medium density fiberboard panels and plywood, oriented strand board, and laminated veneer lumber wood products, as well as particleboards.

