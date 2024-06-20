Quadrature Capital Ltd Makes New Investment in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR)

Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 23,397 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,312,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in the 4th quarter worth approximately $157,685,000. Capital International Investors acquired a new position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in the 4th quarter worth approximately $139,522,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,981,854 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,625,882,000 after buying an additional 1,235,894 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 63.3% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,772,565 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $155,536,000 after buying an additional 1,075,005 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 267.6% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 1,003,426 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,519,000 after buying an additional 730,424 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.52% of the company’s stock.

NYSE REXR opened at $44.02 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $44.48 and a 200-day moving average of $50.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.93. Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.56 and a 52 week high of $58.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 3.21 and a current ratio of 3.21.

Rexford Industrial Realty ( NYSE:REXR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.30). Rexford Industrial Realty had a return on equity of 3.04% and a net margin of 28.84%. The company had revenue of $214.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $207.39 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a $0.417 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.79%. Rexford Industrial Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 153.21%.

REXR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Rexford Industrial Realty from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Barclays raised their price target on Rexford Industrial Realty from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Wedbush started coverage on Rexford Industrial Realty in a report on Monday, April 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Rexford Industrial Realty from $57.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on Rexford Industrial Realty from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.44.

Rexford Industrial creates value by investing in, operating and redeveloping industrial properties throughout infill Southern California, the world's fourth largest industrial market and consistently the highest-demand with lowest-supply major market in the nation. The Company's highly differentiated strategy enables internal and external growth opportunities through its proprietary value creation and asset management capabilities.

