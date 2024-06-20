Quadrature Capital Ltd Purchases 43,683 Shares of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ)

Quadrature Capital Ltd raised its position in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ – Free Report) by 157.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 71,425 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,683 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in Invesco were worth $1,274,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Invesco in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $59,713,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 75,860 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,353,000 after purchasing an additional 6,994 shares in the last quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP raised its stake in shares of Invesco by 115.7% during the 4th quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 107,164 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,912,000 after purchasing an additional 57,476 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Invesco during the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,830,000. Finally, Oak Thistle LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,166,000. Institutional investors own 66.09% of the company’s stock.

Invesco Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE IVZ opened at $14.78 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 6.89 and a quick ratio of 6.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.95. Invesco Ltd. has a one year low of $12.48 and a one year high of $18.71. The firm has a market cap of $6.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.46.

Invesco Increases Dividend

Invesco ( NYSE:IVZ Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. Invesco had a negative net margin of 1.74% and a positive return on equity of 7.84%. The business’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Invesco Ltd. will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.55%. This is an increase from Invesco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 13th. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio is presently -109.33%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IVZ has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Invesco from $17.75 to $16.75 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. StockNews.com upgraded Invesco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $17.00 target price (down from $19.00) on shares of Invesco in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $17.00 target price (down from $18.00) on shares of Invesco in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their target price on Invesco from $21.00 to $19.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.79.

Invesco Profile

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

