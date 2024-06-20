Quadrature Capital Ltd Purchases New Position in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI)

Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 19,032 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,244,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Europe London LLP bought a new position in Donaldson during the 4th quarter valued at about $762,000. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI lifted its holdings in Donaldson by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 1,819,192 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $118,884,000 after purchasing an additional 61,584 shares during the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Donaldson by 91.0% during the 4th quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,141,693 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $74,610,000 after purchasing an additional 544,008 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in Donaldson during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,615,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Donaldson by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 314,666 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $20,563,000 after acquiring an additional 1,031 shares during the last quarter. 82.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Donaldson alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on DCI shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Donaldson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Donaldson from $80.00 to $79.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Donaldson currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.25.

Donaldson Trading Up 0.2 %

DCI opened at $72.69 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The company has a market cap of $8.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.70. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.05 and a fifty-two week high of $78.03.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $927.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $915.84 million. Donaldson had a net margin of 11.22% and a return on equity of 29.00%. Donaldson’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Donaldson Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. This is an increase from Donaldson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 17th. Donaldson’s payout ratio is 33.44%.

Donaldson Profile

(Free Report)

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Mobile Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Life Sciences. Its Mobile Solutions segment provides replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, such as air filtration systems; liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube, and hydraulic applications; exhaust and emissions systems and sensors; indicators; and monitoring systems.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Donaldson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Donaldson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.