Quadrature Capital Ltd Sells 5,839 Shares of Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK)

Quadrature Capital Ltd decreased its holdings in shares of Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK – Free Report) by 36.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,313 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,839 shares during the quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in Oshkosh were worth $1,118,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Oshkosh by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 25,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,770,000 after acquiring an additional 1,464 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in shares of Oshkosh by 354.5% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 45,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,977,000 after purchasing an additional 35,807 shares in the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Oshkosh during the 4th quarter valued at $23,926,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Oshkosh by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,130,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $773,014,000 after purchasing an additional 219,375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Oshkosh during the 4th quarter valued at $1,847,000. Institutional investors own 92.36% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $121.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Oshkosh from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded shares of Oshkosh from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $122.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Oshkosh presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $126.94.

Oshkosh Stock Performance

NYSE OSK opened at $105.87 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $115.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $112.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Oshkosh Co. has a 12-month low of $80.07 and a 12-month high of $127.98. The firm has a market cap of $6.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.13, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.26.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. Oshkosh had a net margin of 6.93% and a return on equity of 20.39%. The company’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.59 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Oshkosh Co. will post 11.17 EPS for the current year.

Oshkosh Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.61%.

About Oshkosh

Oshkosh Corporation provides purpose-built vehicles and equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Access, Defense, and Vocational segment. Its Access Equipment segment design and manufacture aerial work platform and telehandlers for use in construction, industrial, and maintenance applications; offers financing and leasing solutions including rental fleet loans, leases, and floor plan and retail financing; and towing and recovery equipment, which includes carriers, wreckers, and rotators, as well as provides equipment installation and sale of chassis and service parts.

