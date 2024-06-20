Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) Stake Boosted by GAMMA Investing LLC

GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) by 15.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,265 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 170 shares during the quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $329,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Quanta Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. raised its position in Quanta Services by 47.3% during the fourth quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 162 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in Quanta Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Vestor Capital LLC bought a new stake in Quanta Services in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Quanta Services during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.49% of the company’s stock.

PWR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Argus boosted their price target on Quanta Services from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Quanta Services from $205.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Quanta Services from $255.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $265.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Quanta Services from $259.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Quanta Services has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $268.85.

Shares of NYSE PWR opened at $281.20 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $41.16 billion, a PE ratio of 54.50 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50-day moving average of $266.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $237.21. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $153.74 and a 1-year high of $286.87.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The construction company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $5.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.96 billion. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 16.25% and a net margin of 3.57%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 7.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 1st. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.13%. Quanta Services’s payout ratio is presently 6.98%.

In related news, EVP Donald Wayne sold 1,101 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.94, for a total value of $288,395.94. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,065 shares in the company, valued at $10,494,626.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company's Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

