QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST) Shares Gap Up to $15.59

QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $15.59, but opened at $16.85. QuinStreet shares last traded at $17.00, with a volume of 80,123 shares changing hands.

QNST has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stephens lifted their price target on QuinStreet from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. B. Riley started coverage on shares of QuinStreet in a research report on Friday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.50 target price on the stock. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of QuinStreet in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of QuinStreet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Singular Research raised shares of QuinStreet to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.88.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.39.

QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The technology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.06). QuinStreet had a negative net margin of 15.59% and a negative return on equity of 38.56%. The business had revenue of $168.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.54 million. Equities analysts forecast that QuinStreet, Inc. will post -0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in QuinStreet by 95.2% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 44,086 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $778,000 after acquiring an additional 21,502 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of QuinStreet by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,188 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,694 shares during the last quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC increased its position in shares of QuinStreet by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 25,680 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares in the last quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC bought a new position in QuinStreet during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,780,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in QuinStreet by 1.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,712,518 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $65,563,000 after buying an additional 48,705 shares in the last quarter. 97.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QuinStreet, Inc, an online performance marketing company, provides customer acquisition services for its clients in the United States and internationally. The company offers online marketing services, such as qualified clicks, leads, calls, applications, and customers through its websites or third-party publishers.

