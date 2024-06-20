Rajiv Ramaswami Sells 23,986 Shares of Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX) Stock

Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Free Report) CEO Rajiv Ramaswami sold 23,986 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.19, for a total value of $1,299,801.34. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 407,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,057,768.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Nutanix Price Performance

NTNX opened at $53.42 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.18 billion, a PE ratio of -763.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50-day moving average of $62.03 and a 200-day moving average of $57.88. Nutanix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.47 and a fifty-two week high of $73.69.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nutanix

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in shares of Nutanix by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 9,270 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Nutanix by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 18,433 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Nutanix by 49.7% in the 1st quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,208 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Nutanix by 10.7% during the first quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 5,080 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the period. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in Nutanix by 0.5% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 100,887 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,519,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays reduced their target price on Nutanix from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 30th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Nutanix from $69.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Northland Securities lowered shares of Nutanix from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Nutanix from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Nutanix from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.77.

Nutanix Company Profile

Nutanix, Inc provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. The company offers hyperconverged infrastructure software stack that converges virtualization, storage, and networking services into a turnkey solution; Acropolis Hypervisor, an enterprise-grade virtualization solution; flow virtual networking and flow network security, which offers services to visualize the network, automate common network operations, and build virtual private networks; Nutanix Kubernetes Engine for automated deployment and management of Kubernetes clusters to simplify the provisioning, operations, and lifecycle management of cloud-native environments, applications, and microservices; and Nutanix Cloud Clusters.

