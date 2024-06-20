Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL) Shares Sold by Tompkins Financial Corp

Tompkins Financial Corp cut its position in shares of Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL – Free Report) by 11.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 810 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp’s holdings in Ralph Lauren were worth $152,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 99.2% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 245 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ralph Lauren in the 4th quarter worth $45,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 113,200.0% in the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,133 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 1,132 shares during the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ralph Lauren in the third quarter worth $188,000. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Ralph Lauren in the fourth quarter worth $204,000. 67.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ralph Lauren alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Jane Nielsen sold 67,243 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.25, for a total value of $11,515,363.75. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 44,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,636,208.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 39.09% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on RL shares. UBS Group raised their target price on Ralph Lauren from $244.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Ralph Lauren from $185.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Ralph Lauren in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Ralph Lauren in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price target for the company. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Ralph Lauren from $192.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ralph Lauren has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.50.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Ralph Lauren

Ralph Lauren Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of RL opened at $181.89 on Thursday. Ralph Lauren Co. has a 12-month low of $108.60 and a 12-month high of $192.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $171.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $164.43.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The textile maker reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.06. Ralph Lauren had a return on equity of 27.90% and a net margin of 9.75%. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Ralph Lauren Co. will post 11.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Ralph Lauren Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $0.825 dividend. This is a positive change from Ralph Lauren’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Ralph Lauren’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.86%.

Ralph Lauren Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men's, women's, and children's clothing; footwear and accessories, which comprise casual shoes, dress shoes, boots, sneakers, sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, and umbrellas, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bed and bath lines, furniture, fabric and wallcoverings, lighting, tabletop, kitchen linens, floor coverings, and giftware; and fragrances.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ralph Lauren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ralph Lauren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.