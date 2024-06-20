Real Brokerage (NASDAQ:REAX) Trading Down 4%

The Real Brokerage Inc. (NASDAQ:REAX – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 4% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $3.83 and last traded at $3.83. Approximately 138,026 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 597,637 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.99.

Separately, Jonestrading reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of Real Brokerage in a report on Monday, April 8th.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.17.

Real Brokerage (NASDAQ:REAX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.04). Real Brokerage had a negative net margin of 4.63% and a negative return on equity of 98.38%. The firm had revenue of $200.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.78 million. Equities research analysts predict that The Real Brokerage Inc. will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Searcy Financial Services Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Real Brokerage in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Real Brokerage during the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC grew its position in Real Brokerage by 17.1% in the first quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 72,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 10,500 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Real Brokerage in the first quarter worth approximately $263,000. Finally, NewEdge Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Real Brokerage in the fourth quarter valued at $448,000. 53.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Real Brokerage Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate technology company in the United States and Canada. It operates in three segments: North American Brokerage, Real Title, and One Real Mortgage. It offers brokerage, title, and mortgage broker services. The company is based in Miami, Florida.

