Real Estate Credit Investments Limited (LON:RECI) Declares GBX 3 Dividend

Real Estate Credit Investments Limited (LON:RECI – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, June 20th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 4th will be given a dividend of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share on Friday, July 26th. This represents a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 4th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Real Estate Credit Investments Stock Performance

LON:RECI opened at GBX 123 ($1.56) on Thursday. Real Estate Credit Investments has a 1 year low of GBX 109.50 ($1.39) and a 1 year high of GBX 133.50 ($1.70). The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 117.88 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 120.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.51. The stock has a market capitalization of £277.05 million, a P/E ratio of 1,118.18 and a beta of 0.42.

Get Real Estate Credit Investments alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Bob Cowdell bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 115 ($1.46) per share, for a total transaction of £23,000 ($29,224.90). In other news, insider Colleen McHugh bought 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 114 ($1.45) per share, for a total transaction of £10,260 ($13,036.85). Also, insider Bob Cowdell acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 115 ($1.46) per share, with a total value of £23,000 ($29,224.90). 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Real Estate Credit Investments Company Profile

Real Estate Credit Investments Limited is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Cheyne Capital Management (UK) LLP. The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily makes its investments in asset backed securities. The fund considers coupon or cash flows on the tranche relative to the underlying credit to make its investments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Real Estate Credit Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Real Estate Credit Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.