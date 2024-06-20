Real Estate Credit Investments Limited (LON:RECI) Declares GBX 3 Dividend

Real Estate Credit Investments Limited (LON:RECI – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, June 20th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 4th will be given a dividend of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share on Friday, July 26th. This represents a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 4th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Real Estate Credit Investments Stock Performance
LON:RECI opened at GBX 123 ($1.56) on Thursday. Real Estate Credit Investments has a 1 year low of GBX 109.50 ($1.39) and a 1 year high of GBX 133.50 ($1.70). The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 117.88 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 120.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.51. The stock has a market capitalization of £277.05 million, a P/E ratio of 1,118.18 and a beta of 0.42.
Insider Activity
In other news, insider Bob Cowdell bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 115 ($1.46) per share, for a total transaction of £23,000 ($29,224.90). In other news, insider Colleen McHugh bought 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 114 ($1.45) per share, for a total transaction of £10,260 ($13,036.85). Also, insider Bob Cowdell acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 115 ($1.46) per share, with a total value of £23,000 ($29,224.90). 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Real Estate Credit Investments Company Profile
Real Estate Credit Investments Limited is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Cheyne Capital Management (UK) LLP. The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily makes its investments in asset backed securities. The fund considers coupon or cash flows on the tranche relative to the underlying credit to make its investments.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Real Estate Credit Investments
- How to invest in blue chip stocks
- Signet Jewelers Stock Poised for Rebound After Earnings Drop
- Dividend Payout Ratio Calculator
- Airship AI Lands New Contract: Stock Soars 16% and More to Come
- Best Aerospace Stocks Investing
- Restoration Hardware Stock: Should You Buy After Earnings Drop?
Receive News & Ratings for Real Estate Credit Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Real Estate Credit Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.