Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG) Shares Purchased by Pensionfund Sabic

Pensionfund Sabic boosted its stake in shares of Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG – Free Report) by 17.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,899 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Pensionfund Sabic’s holdings in Regency Centers were worth $418,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in REG. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Regency Centers by 641.9% during the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Regency Centers during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in Regency Centers in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Regency Centers in the 4th quarter valued at about $106,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Regency Centers during the fourth quarter worth about $107,000. 96.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

REG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Regency Centers from $68.00 to $65.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Regency Centers from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Regency Centers from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Regency Centers has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.09.

Regency Centers Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:REG opened at $61.16 on Thursday. Regency Centers Co. has a 12-month low of $56.29 and a 12-month high of $68.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $59.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $11.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.83, a PEG ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 1.19.

Regency Centers Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 12th will be given a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 12th. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 130.73%.

Regency Centers Company Profile

Regency Centers is a preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in suburban trade areas with compelling demographics. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

