Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG) Shares Sold by Tompkins Financial Corp

Tompkins Financial Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG – Free Report) by 20.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,460 shares of the company’s stock after selling 375 shares during the quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp’s holdings in Regency Centers were worth $88,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Regency Centers by 641.9% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Regency Centers during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Regency Centers during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Regency Centers during the 4th quarter valued at about $106,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Regency Centers during the 4th quarter valued at about $107,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

Regency Centers Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:REG opened at $61.16 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.30 billion, a PE ratio of 29.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $59.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.63. Regency Centers Co. has a 1 year low of $56.29 and a 1 year high of $68.47.

Regency Centers Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 12th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.38%. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 130.73%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Regency Centers from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Regency Centers from $68.00 to $65.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Regency Centers from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Regency Centers has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.09.

Regency Centers Company Profile

Regency Centers is a preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in suburban trade areas with compelling demographics. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

