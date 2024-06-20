Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) Shares Sold by Integrated Advisors Network LLC

Integrated Advisors Network LLC cut its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 6.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 257 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 17 shares during the quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $225,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $932,571,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 76,169.5% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 591,089 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $519,148,000 after acquiring an additional 590,314 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 115.2% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 365,950 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $321,410,000 after acquiring an additional 195,902 shares during the period. abrdn plc increased its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 552.8% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 219,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $193,136,000 after acquiring an additional 186,215 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 129.3% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 216,523 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $190,170,000 after acquiring an additional 122,103 shares during the period. 83.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Regeneron Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Leonard S. Schleifer sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $979.25, for a total transaction of $24,481,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 408,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $399,729,850. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Leonard S. Schleifer sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $979.25, for a total transaction of $24,481,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 408,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $399,729,850. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael S. Brown sold 1,172 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $974.86, for a total transaction of $1,142,535.92. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,347,256.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 61,215 shares of company stock valued at $60,414,782. Insiders own 7.48% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on REGN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,050.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $710.00 to $720.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1,150.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,090.00 to $1,099.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,200.00 to $1,229.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $998.09.

Check Out Our Latest Report on REGN

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of REGN opened at $1,039.11 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 4.51 and a current ratio of 5.27. The company has a market capitalization of $114.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.70, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.13. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $962.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $940.36. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $684.80 and a 1 year high of $1,052.34.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $7.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.46 by ($0.49). Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 29.45% and a return on equity of 16.83%. The firm had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.19 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 37.23 EPS for the current year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Free Report)

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.