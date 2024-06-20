Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY) Trading 5.8% Higher

Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 5.8% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $7.51 and last traded at $7.50. 199,746 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 1,185,665 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.09.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Leerink Partnrs restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Relay Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Relay Therapeutics from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Relay Therapeutics in a report on Friday, June 7th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Relay Therapeutics in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Relay Therapeutics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Relay Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.80.

Relay Therapeutics Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.80 and a 200-day moving average of $8.65.

Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $10.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.12 million. Relay Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 42.66% and a negative net margin of 1,263.49%. The company’s revenue was up 4327.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.78) EPS. Research analysts predict that Relay Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Relay Therapeutics

In other Relay Therapeutics news, insider Peter Rahmer sold 20,450 shares of Relay Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.06, for a total transaction of $144,377.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 432,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,052,920.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In the last quarter, insiders sold 44,467 shares of company stock worth $300,862. Insiders own 4.32% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Relay Therapeutics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RLAY. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Relay Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $79,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Relay Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $87,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 25.7% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 13,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 2,850 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Relay Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $126,000. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Relay Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $127,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.98% of the company’s stock.

About Relay Therapeutics

Relay Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage precision medicines company. It engages in transforming the drug discovery process with an initial focus on enhancing small molecule therapeutic discovery in targeted oncology and genetic disease indications. The company's lead product candidates include RLY-4008, an oral small molecule inhibitor of fibroblast growth factor receptor 2 (FGFR2), which is in a first-in-human clinical trial for patients with advanced or metastatic FGFR2-altered solid tumors; RLY-2608, a lead mutant-PI3Ka inhibitor program that targets phosphoinostide 3 kinase alpha; and Migoprotafib (GDC-1971), an oral, small molecule, potent and selective inhibitor of the protein tyrosine phosphatase SHP2 that binds and stabilizes Src homology region 2 domain-containing phosphatase-2 (SHP2) as a monotherapy in patients with advanced or metastatic solid tumors.

Featured Articles

