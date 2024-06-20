Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) Holdings Decreased by Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. trimmed its position in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,689 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 90 shares during the quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $898,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in RSG. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 416.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,562,420 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,082,209,000 after acquiring an additional 5,292,862 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Republic Services during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $358,837,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its position in Republic Services by 1,497,159.0% during the 3rd quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 913,328 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $130,158,000 after purchasing an additional 913,267 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in Republic Services by 34.4% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,202,405 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $313,865,000 after acquiring an additional 563,761 shares during the period. Finally, AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc acquired a new position in Republic Services during the 4th quarter worth $77,417,000. 57.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Republic Services

In other news, Director Katharine Weymouth bought 540 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $185.26 per share, for a total transaction of $100,040.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,040.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CMO Amanda Hodges sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.02, for a total transaction of $1,209,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 6,831 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,270,702.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Katharine Weymouth bought 540 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $185.26 per share, with a total value of $100,040.40. Following the purchase, the director now owns 540 shares in the company, valued at $100,040.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Republic Services Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSE:RSG opened at $191.85 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.66, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.68. Republic Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $140.23 and a 1-year high of $196.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $188.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $179.69.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.10. Republic Services had a return on equity of 17.56% and a net margin of 11.81%. The firm had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.24 earnings per share. Republic Services’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Republic Services, Inc. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Republic Services Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 2nd will be paid a $0.535 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 2nd. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.54%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Republic Services from $175.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Republic Services from $173.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Republic Services from $213.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Republic Services from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $199.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Republic Services in a research note on Monday, April 8th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $198.00 price objective on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $201.14.

Republic Services Profile

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States and Canada. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

