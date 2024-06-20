Rockhopper Exploration (LON:RKH) Stock Price Up 3.5%

Rockhopper Exploration plc (LON:RKH – Get Free Report) was up 3.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 14.90 ($0.19) and last traded at GBX 14.90 ($0.19). Approximately 1,557,418 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 103% from the average daily volume of 767,340 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 14.40 ($0.18).

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “speculative buy” rating and set a GBX 37 ($0.47) price objective on shares of Rockhopper Exploration in a research note on Wednesday.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 13.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 12.32. The stock has a market cap of £96.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 300.00, a PEG ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Rockhopper Exploration plc operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company primarily in the United Kingdom. It engages in the exploration, appraisal, and exploitation of its oil and gas acreage primarily in the North Falkland Basin and the Greater Mediterranean region. The company holds 35% working interest in the PL003a, PL003b, PL004a, PL004b, PL004c, PL005, PL032, PL033 production licenses in North Falkland Basin.

